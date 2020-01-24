A photo of the now-cancelled Peace to Kelly Lake Capacitors Project. (Photo supplied by BC Hydro)

A 100-million dollar project from BC Hydro that was supposed to run through Prince George and Quesnel has been cancelled.

The Peace to Kelly Lake Capacitors Project would have been done on 600 kilometres of transmission lines but further planning studies have determined the current system can meet load requirements until 2031.

Project Manager, Mark Alexander told MyPGNow.com they still plan to make system upgrades to the north, despite the cancellation.

“There will still be work proceeding although we aren’t building new stations we still will have work at our existing capacitor stations at the Mackenzie Junction as well as Williams Lake and also some work on our current substation in Prince George (Williston Substation).”

He adds the north remains an important corridor for the crown corporation.

“It is our high-voltage transmission line and it really forms one of the backbones of our system to connect the peace region to the rest of the system at Prince George and also down at our Kelly Lake substations, it covers about a 600-kilometre distance.”

BC Hydro first announced the now-cancelLed project during the spring of 2018.