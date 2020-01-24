The spring tease we’ve been enjoying in Prince George over the past week should stick around for a little bit longer.

According to Environment Canada, a high of plus three is anticipated for today (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday).

Meteorologist, Jennifer Hay told MyNechakoValleyNow.com the snow will make a brief return on Sunday.

“Looking at a low of about minus five or six for Sunday morning with some snow moving in, not too much maybe about two centimetres and a high of around zero or minus one for that day.”

She adds the normal high for this time of year is minus five while the low is minus thirteen.

Temperatures in the northern capital will hover around minus one and plus three all of next week.