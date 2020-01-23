Vanderhoof's Sam Holden will be performing at the Coldsnap Music Festival in PG. (Photo supplied by Cold Snap Music Festival)

Music lovers in Prince George will be able to get their fill over the next week as the Coldsnap Music Festival kicks off in Prince George.

The week-long event gets underway tomorrow (Friday) and runs until February 1st where a number of Northern BC artists including Vanderhoof’s Sam Holden take the stage.

Spokesperson, Aidyl Jago told MyPGNow.com the music festival has built quite the following since it began in 2004.

“Even in the early years we had, big, big names like Bruce Cockburn that played and over the years we have managed to catch a lot of the artists just before the break into huge stardom.”

Jago adds anyone who attends won’t be disappointed.

“We’ve developed enough of a reputation that even if you haven’t heard of some of these artists it’s going to be an amazing show. Take a chance, come out, enjoy the music and take advantage of this opportunity.”

Coldsnap began as a summer event back in 2004 before transitioning to a yearly winter music festival in 2008.

Jago states the excitement is always at a fever pitch.

“Everyone is stoked because we have an amazing lineup coming into town and I think one of the more diverse lineups in terms of genres so we are all very excited.”

Some of the performing venues include the Ramada Hotel, Royal Canadian Legion, and the Prince George Playhouse.

Coldsnap 2020 – Mainstage schedule:

Jan 24 – Kick Up Yer Heels!: Things kick off with a Friday night bluegrass-style dance party at the Ramada Ballroom featuring Big Fancy from Northern BC, The Eliza Doyle Band from Saskatchewan and Foghorn Stringband from Oregon. These bands promise to provide a full blast, boot-Stompin’ hoe-down!

Jan 25 – Hip Hop Happening’: On Saturday, the Ramada will be rockin’ with hip-hop sensations Rebecca Andrea & Rich Mac from Williams Lake, Kimmortal from Vancouver and Snotty Nose Rez Kids from Kitimat Village, BC. These musicians are masters of using music to discuss themes of race, gender, identity and community building with an unparalleled energy that leaves audiences dancing and sweating!

Jan 26 – Coldsnap for Kids!: The Oot ‘N Oots is “…like Flight of the Conchords meet Fred Penner – with an 11-year-old powerhouse of a lead singer thrown in for extra sass.” (Squamish Constellation Festival). This Kelowna band is entertainment for the whole family and creates a feeling of community, joy, and understanding through their free-spirited art.

Jan 26 – Sunday Full of Soul: This will be a magical evening of soaring voices. Prince George’s own Nove Voce is fresh off a first-place win at the 2019 National Music Festival, and Vancouver-based Khari Wendell McClelland and The Sojourners both draw deep inspiration from their African-American history to sing uplifting songs of joy and freedom and deliver rousing messages of social justice and civil rights.

Jan 28 – International Folk Jam: For those that love to get their folk on, these three performers/groups will scratch that itch. The Trials of Cato, hailing from the UK, and BC’s own Twin Bandit and Amy Blanding “pay homage to the tradition whilst twisting old bones into something febrile and modern, with stomping tunes and captivating stories” (taken from TTOC website, but true for all these artists!)

Jan 30 – Sensational Songwriters: Vanderhoof’s own Sam Holden, winner of the 2019 Limelight Quest Award, will join two of the most significant songwriting superstars in Canada today for an evening of storytelling and amazing vocals. David Francey is a multiple Juno award-winning singer-songwriter whose words will leave you both laughing and breathless, while Twin Flames create a sonic landscape that spans Canada and the Arctic, singing in English, Inuktitut, and French.

Jan 31 – International Dance Party/Soirée international de danse: This international dance party will feature the amazing energy-filled trad-based sounds of Bon Débarras and their daring jigging and vivid body percussion, as well as guitar virtuoso Alpha Yaya Diallo – one of the hottest performers on the current world music scene. Coldsnap teamed up with Le Cercle des Canadiens Français de Prince George (CCFPG) to present this incredible evening of lively music.

Feb 1 – Coldsnap Ceilidh!: Our finale will feature Cape Breton supergroup Beòlach with their innovative and exciting arrangements of traditional Cape Breton, Scottish and Irish tunes for fiddle, bagpipes, whistles, and piano, as well as the astounding, dynamic, Irish-influenced fiddle virtuoso that is Kiérah, from Vancouver.