The Vanderhoof Curling Club is hosting a Combined Bonspiel this weekend.

Eleven teams have signed up in the men’s division, while the women’s side has nine.

President, John Murphy told MyNechakoValleyNow.com that’s right in line with the number of teams they normally see for the tournament.

“It’s been pretty steady over the years getting anywhere from 19 to 23 teams. This year, if my memory serves me correctly this is our sixth or seventh year of doing the combined bonspiel.”

He adds the fans will be able to get their picture taken with a special guest.

“We have something special as the women’s world championship trophy will be displayed out here in our club for a few hours so the locals come can by, take a look at it and get their picture taken.”

The tournament runs from Friday to Sunday.