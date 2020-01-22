Vanderhoof Mayor Gerry Thiessen is looking for answers on how to best address the opioid crisis in smaller communities like his.

He was part of the Northern Mayors Roundtable in Prince George Tuesday.

Thiessen admits anyone using these kinds of substances usually keep their distance.

“There’s often an opportunity for individuals to insulate themselves and the concerning part is that when something happens, it comes as more of a shock so we wanted to be out there and make sure that we are proactive.”

When talking about the forestry sector, Thiessen states there’s one thing he would like to improve.

“When it comes to infrastructure, the rail services getting our product to market is something that’s a foundational concern and I think there are other times where I would like to understand the licensing part of it as well.”

The mayor was also glad to see BC Premier John Horgan come out for the occasion.

“I think so often there is a feeling of disconnect from ourselves and Victoria and so, when the premier got the opportunity to come up here and sit down and spend time with us, that was great.”