Today (Friday), is International Mentoring Day and the occasion is being recognized by Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Northern BC.

Executive Director, Tim Bennett outlines the number of kids their programs were able to support last year.

“At the end of 2019, between all of our programs we were able to work with over 350 kids in Prince George, we are getting ready to have our first matches in Prince George in the Robson Valley and are continuing to find ways to serve kids throughout the north.”

“Our goal is to provide children and youth living in Prince George and across the north with a positive mentor in their life. Mentoring can have a profound impact on a child’s life, it can also create lasting change for the community.”

Bennett adds as a prevention service mentoring can decrease a youth’s interaction with law enforcement, increase graduation rates and can get them more involved in the local labour market.