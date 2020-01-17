Vanderhoof will finally break out of the frigid weather pattern that has dominated our area this week.

However, before temperatures become balmier, the Nechako Valley will have to deal with another shot of snow tomorrow (Saturday) according to Environment Canada.

Meteorologist, Bobby Sekohn spoke with MyNechakoValleyNow.com.

“We can expect 5-10 centimetres of snow on Saturday with a high of minus sixteen, there will still be some cold wind chill values in the morning down to minus twenty-seven so be sure to bundle up.”

Temperatures will dip back into the single-digits on Sunday with a high of minus seven.

He expects the warmer weather to last until the end of the month.