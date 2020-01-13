Northern Health reminds residents across the north to bundle up if they need to be outside during this chilly stretch of weather.

Medical Health Officer, Rakel Kling says if you’re not dressed for the conditions, the risk of getting hypothermia or frostbite increases dramatically.

“It could occur very fast, especially if there is wind then it could really increase the risk of frosbite and hypothermia so it’s very important to be vigilant for any of those symptoms.”

“Make sure to cover yourself as much as possible as any areas of exposed skin like hats, gloves and your face even to protect against frostbite and it’s also very important to stay hydrated.”

Early signs of frostbite include pink or reddish skin that might feel numb, Kling adds if you do get frostbite you shouldn’t scratch the affected area and to head indoors so it re-warms.

She adds when it does get really cold people might resort to using space heaters to keep warm.

However, Kling states this could be problematic as it might be a potential fire risk.