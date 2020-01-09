B.C. Hydro: British Columbians overwhelmed by holiday consumption
Hydro work on power line | (, MyPGNow.com staff)
B.C. Hydro commissioned a survey and found nearly 75% of B.C. residents felt ‘overwhelmed’ by the accumulation of electronics during the holiday season.
Out of the 800 people questioned, the survey found:
- 50% purchased electronics on Boxing Day
- 22% chose to give electronic holiday gifts
- 20% purchased electronics on Black Friday or Cyber Monday.
- 13% felt that they owned more electronics than necessary
The data showed B.C. citizens now own double the amount of electronics than in 2010, and smaller electronics now utilize 150% more energy than in the 1990s.
B.C. Hydro encourages the public to take old and unused electronics to an appropriate recycling depot.
– with files from Justin Madu, MyPGNow.com staff