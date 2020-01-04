The Fort St. James RCMP is asking the public’s help to locate 56- year old Margaret Duncan.

Duncan was last seen the afternoon of December 31, 2019 in downtown Fort St. James.

Duncan is a First Nations woman, with grey hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing eyeglasses, blue jeans, a blue-grey jacket, and old faded light purple boots.

Duncan’s sister, Jean Felix explained for her family, not knowing is the worst part of the ordeal.

“Today (Friday) was a really hopeless day for us. We just didn’t have anywhere else to look.”

She described her sister as a kind, ‘spunky’ woman who loves to cook.

“She spent a lot of time cooking and making bread at home, and feeding people, always feeding people.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Margaret Duncan is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).