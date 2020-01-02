The Saik’uz First Nation will be hosting an event focused on job creation and skills training.

The Aboriginal Business and Entrepreneurship Skills Training (BEST) will begin on February 3rd.

The government-funded program proudly claims to have had over 3,000 participants from 130 communities.

“We’ve been across Canada, and the success rate is huge,” explained Bruce Lacroix, owner of the Canadian Centre for Aboriginal Entrepreneurship, the company behind the program.

The event will encourage participants to develop a business plan, conduct market research, and develop long-term entrepreneurial strategies.

“A third of the participants have an idea but don’t know where to start, another third don’t have any idea… and about a third are in business and want to polish up their skills,” said Lacroix.

“If they really want to do it, they can do it.”

Anyone who self-identifies as aboriginal will be welcome to the free event, and there will be cash prizes offered to those who develop strong business strategies.

More information on the program can be found online