BC Assessment is telling residents of Northern BC that they can soon expect their property assessment notices to arrive in the mail.

The province generally saw modest changes in either direction relative to last year’s notices, with the exception of a few key areas.

Prince George’s single-family houses saw a 5% increase, as values grew from $296,000 to $310,000.

Deputy Assessor Jarret Krantz called the upward trend “a fairly typical change for the Prince George market in the last couple of years.”

Vanderhoof saw values climb 2%, from $226,0o0 to $231,000.

Single-family homes in Terrace saw a 20% increase, while values in Kitimat rose 41%.

Provincially, there was a 1.06% increase in the number of properties appraised from 2019 to 2020, for an overall value increase of nearly 2.5%.

A full list of values by region is available on the BC Assessment website.