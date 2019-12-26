Recreational opportunities in Vanderhoof spiked in 2019 with several new additions brought into the fold.

Mayor Gerry Thiessen said the new Aquatic Centre, which was 30 years in the making, continues to be a major hit with the public.

“They always embrace winter sports and activities but we now that have lure when you come here and you see the six-lane pool and you see the amount of activity that’s happening and it’s just a busy place.”

Thiessen adds the district is equally as pleased to finally get an appropriate skateboard park for the area.

“Just across the road from the pool is the new skateboard park and before the young people were using the entire town as a skateboard park and certainly, steps of businesses were very intriguing and stuff like that but now they have their own park.”

In addition, Thiessen and the district also replaced its 70-year-old water tower, an upgrade that was badly needed.

“We did the work in 2018 and we commissioned it this past year and now we have and now we have a new water system with much more capacity and better technology, which was really important.”

He adds they hope to straighten out the final details of the community’s government-run pot shop in 2020.

Thiessen is also looking forward to seeing the 600-900 person work camps set up in Vanderhoof during 2020 as part of the Coastal Gas Link pipeline project.

“Our forestry is taking somewhat of a downturn and the mining hasn’t quite ramped up to what we had hoped so we’re looking forward to the work crews of the Coastal Gas Link both in Vanderhoof along with camps that are close by.”