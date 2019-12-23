The provincial government is providing $875,000 to 11 communities in BC to mill workers and their families who have been affected by permanent or indefinite mill closures or shift reductions.

“The challenges facing Interior forest communities are unprecedented, and that’s why we are getting these resources where they are most urgently needed,” said Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

“Funds from these community support grants are going directly to the local governments, as they have first-hand knowledge of what supports are most needed in their communities.”

Through the Community Support Grants Program (CSGP), Interior communities with permanent mill closures are eligible for $100,000; communities with indefinite mill closures are eligible for $75,000; and communities with permanent shift reductions are eligible for $50,000.

Communities may use CSGP funding to provide transition and support services for affected forestry workers. The following communities are receiving community support grants:

* Clinton, Clearwater, Quesnel and Kelowna are each receiving $100,000;

* Fort St. James, Fort St. John, Mackenzie, 100 Mile House and Regional District of East Kootenay Area B (Jaffray) are each receiving $75,000;

* Regional District of Fraser Fort George Area C (Isle Pierre) and Merritt are each receiving $50,000.

Communities have identified a variety of support services and programs they will deliver to impacted mill workers and their families, including employment workshops and training, counselling services and support for food banks.