The downturn in the forestry sector and the UNBC Faculty Association Strike are two events that stood out for the wrong reasons in 2019 according to Prince George-Valemount MLA Shirley Bond.

The BC Liberal representative still maintains the NDP government didn’t act quick enough when dealing with the closures and curtailments in our area.

“From my perspective, I think the government was missing in action for most of that time and to this day continues to in many ways not provide the support that those forest workers need.”

Luckily, job action is off the table from the Faculty Association after both sides agreed with recommendations made by a Special mediator.

However, Bond will continue to monitor the labour situation at UNBC very closely.

“Most importantly, we want a university that continues its exceptional reputation for academic success and that’s challenging when stories are being written about the labour situation here so the government needs to stay involved.”

Bond will also advocate for infrastructure improvements for Prince George’s University Hospital in 2020 stating it’s their turn to get a piece of the pie after other hospitals across the province received improvements themselves.

“We need to make sure that we’re seeing improved facilities and we want to look at the issue of cardiac care something as a government we looked at and were committed to moving forward, we haven’t seen a lot of action on that front.”

However, Bond was pleased to see the NDP invest in some additional training opportunities close to home.

“I was relieved to see the government move forward on commitments that we made around engineering and also to see positive results when it comes to physiotherapy in the north so my job now is to make sure we monitor the implementation of those programs.”