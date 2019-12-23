Old Man Winter is expected to play nice over Christmas in Prince George according to Environment Canada.

Meteorologist, Mike Gismondi told MyNechakoValleyNow.com it should be pretty calm the next two days.

“Christmas Eve you might see some flurries throughout the day as we have system moving from the coast, which will spread some flurries into the interior and then going into Christmas Day itself things will dry out and probably see some sun.”

He adds anyone travelling for the special occasion shouldn’t encounter any challenges.

“We’re not expecting any significant snow as I said, we have a chance of flurries on Tuesday and then on Thursday you might see some cloud and a small chance of flurries there but not much accumulation.”

Temperatures are expected to hover between minus three and minus five until Friday.