The past twelve months haven’t been kind to the Nechako Lakes riding according to BC Liberal MLA John Rustad.

The forestry sector suffered some huge blows as Fort Saint James announced a financial state of emergency this summer due to the Conifex sawmill closure and Vanderhoof’s Canfor Plateau sawmill went to a four-day workweek in September.

Rustad told MyPGNow.com he would like to see things become more affordable for the companies that are still around.

“What we need to see is a significant reduction in cost, we need to find ways to reduce the layers of bureaucracy and reduce the layer of costs that have been added on to our forest sector so that we can be competitive.”

He adds that necessary cost reduction would be beneficial for companies who are struggling with the tariffs being issued south of the border.

“Housing starts in the United States are at 1.3 million, which is about average. Lumber prices are around 400 but our companies are struggling to make a profit, every other jurisdiction in North America is working and we have to get our costs in line if we want to be able to see a healthy forest sector.”

However, there is one positive Rustad is looking forward to in 2020.

“I guess the bright spot would be the Coastal Gas Link project is moving ahead so that means there’s a lot of work that’s associated with that, the camps are getting set up so we’ll see two to three good years of work come from that.”

The MLA is also keeping an eye on some of the social issues plaguing Prince George, most notably in the downtown core.

Rustad is in support of a treatment facility in the northern capital and cites a similar example on how to help people kick their substance use to the curb.

“Moving them off the addiction by itself is not going to solve the problem. You need to have more of the long-term services much like Baldy Hughes was designed for that allows for not just the physical addiction to be done but how you help the family and how you help them reintegrate into more normal life.”

The BC Liberal representative is interested in how the federal government plans to tackle the recommendations from the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Inquiry.

Rustad states this is a file he’s all too familiar with when he served as Aboriginal Relations Minister

“It’s very, very tough, the level of violence, the feeling of despair and the feeling that they are not visible, that’s the issue that is front and centre. My hope is for the inquiry that there is some action taken to help families through this, to help bring some closure.”

“There needs to be a level of trust with the RCMP by some of these communities and I know there is a breakdown there. The RCMP is trying hard to rebuild that as it’s a key piece.”