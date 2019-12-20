Above seasonal temperatures are on tap for Vanderhoof this weekend as we draw closer to Christmas.

After a high of plus three for today (Friday), Saturday and Sunday will reach minus two and minus four degrees with mostly sunny skies.

Environment Canada Meteorologist, Jonathan Bau spoke with MyNechakoValleyNow.com.

“Normals for this time of year is a high of minus five and a low of minus twelve, so even looking forward into the weekend, daytime highs will be above seasonal and overnight lows will be slightly above that.”

Bau cautions anyone travelling to expect delays due to winter storm warnings from Whistler all the way to the Alberta border.

There are currently a dozen snowfall or winter storm warnings in effect for the Coquihalla Highway, Highway 3, Trans Canada Highway (Highway 1) and the Okanagan Connector as 20 to 60 centimetres of snow could fall in those areas.