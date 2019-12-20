Those travelling over the holiday season should take some extra precautions according to ICBC.

Between Christmas and New Year’s, the province is subject to a combined 2,000 crashes, resulting in 530 people injured and two people being killed each year.

Provincially, there is one crash every three minutes during the busiest parts of the holiday season.

The North Central region sees 15 people injured in 87 crashes over the Christmas holidays each year, while 9 people are injured in 48 crashes over New Year’s.

“We try to emphasize the importance of being safe during this particularly important season,” said Doug MacDonald, ICBC’s Northern road safety coordinator.

MacDonald also expressed the importance of slowing down, removing distractions, avoiding driving when fatigued, and planing a safe ride home.

Drivers can find up-to-date road condition reports online.

– with files from Justin Madu, MyPGNow.com staff