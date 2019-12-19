It’s getting down to crunch time for Northern BC residents to send out their packages and Christmas cards this holiday season.

According to Canada Post, you have until tomorrow (Friday) to send parcels to other provinces via Xpress Post while the Priority shipping deadline is Monday.

Clark Rasmussen is the President of the Postal Workers Union in Prince George who tells Vista Radio the sooner you get it out, the better chance it has of arriving at its destination by Christmas.

“At this time of the season, it is very busy and the company recently announced that they figure, mailing, especially parcels, is up around 30 percent compared to last year.”

“The key here is the sooner, you get it out, the better chance it has of getting there on time.”

Rasmussen also offered a word of caution for those thinking about leaving it to the last minute.

“If it goes past the deadline date, there’s not a whole lot you can do about it other than depending when you send it right? If you send it the day before Christmas, there’s a pretty good chance it’s not going to make it.”

The mailing deadline for holiday cards within a province is today (Thursday) while the deadline for sending it within is a city is set for tomorrow (Friday).