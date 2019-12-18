There appears to be a significant step forward in the UNBC Faculty Association (FA) strike.

The Special Mediator (Trevor Sones) appointed by the provincial government in the UNBC

labour dispute provided his final report on Tuesday to the Employer and Faculty Association bargaining teams.

The parties have 10 days to accept or reject the recommendations.

In a post on the UNBC website, both the Employer and the Faculty Association have agreed to all of the recommendations in the report, which means the parties must agree to a third-party arbitrator by the end of business day on Jan. 3, 2020.

Bargaining Bulletin #30: “…our job action ceases immediately.” Official PDF version will be available soon here: https://t.co/4XMXL362xU pic.twitter.com/QsDoHdCYQ4 — UNBC-FA (@UNBCFA) December 18, 2019

The Special Mediator has recommended a process called “final offer selection arbitration” to address a number of items, most notably the differences between the teams’ proposed compensation structures.

The hearing process is to start by Feb. 1, 2020 unless the parties mutually agree to extend that deadline.

A new bargaining update has been posted to our website. Read more here: https://t.co/7KnvaKVt2d — University of Northern British Columbia (UNBC) (@UNBC) December 18, 2019

– with files from Hartley Miller, MyPGNow.com staff