WorkSafe BC issues 38-thousand dollar fine to Brink Forest Products
Brink Forest Products (File Photo)
On the heels of West Fraser Mills in Quesnel receiving a 151-thousand dollar fine from WorkSafe BC, a Prince George facility has been dinged for similar offenses.
According to WorkSafe, a recent inspection was done at Brink Forest Products where they were fined 38-thousand dollars after safeguards had been circumvented on two pieces of equipment.
The report states the safeguard was not adequately constructed to protect workers on a third machine.
WorkSafe BC says the firm failed to ensure its machinery was fitted with adequate safeguards so workers could not access hazardous points of operation.
This was considered a repeat violation.
Here is a link to the report, click here.