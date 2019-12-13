On the heels of West Fraser Mills in Quesnel receiving a 151-thousand dollar fine from WorkSafe BC, a Prince George facility has been dinged for similar offenses.

According to WorkSafe, a recent inspection was done at Brink Forest Products where they were fined 38-thousand dollars after safeguards had been circumvented on two pieces of equipment.

The report states the safeguard was not adequately constructed to protect workers on a third machine.

WorkSafe BC says the firm failed to ensure its machinery was fitted with adequate safeguards so workers could not access hazardous points of operation.

This was considered a repeat violation.

