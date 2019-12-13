The Prince George RCMP are seeking victims of an alleged sex offender to come forward.

On November 29th, the detachment’s Sex Crimes Unit launched an investigation into offenses committed against a female under the age of 16.

The following day, police executed a search warrant at a home on the 900 block of Victoria Street where 35-year-old Kevin James Belcourt was arrested.

Cpl. Craig Douglass spoke with MyPGNow.com.

“He was arrested for a number of sexual offenses including child luring, making sexually explicit material available to a child, sexual interference and others.”

Other charges against him include:

Distributing child pornography

Failing to comply with a probation order

Failing to comply with probation

Belcourt has been remanded into custody.

Police believe Belcourt communicated with the victim via Snapchat and arranged several in-person meetings.

Belcourt’s SnapChat account names included Emily Mojo, James Biggs and Eddy100.

Anyone that has come in contact with those accounts or Belcourt between July and November of this year is asked to contact the detachment at 250 561 3300.