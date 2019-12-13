WorkSafeBC has fined West Fraser Mills following an inspection in Quesnel.

The inspection took place at a debarker building and at the plywood plant.

WorkSafeBC says there were accumulations of combustible dust observed in multiple locations, including near potential ignition sources such as lighting, electric motors, and rotating machinery parts.

It states West Fraser failed to remove hazardous accumulations of combustible dust, which it described as a high-risk violation.

The fine, imposed on November 1st, was for $150,983.96.

– with files from George Henderson, My Cariboo Now