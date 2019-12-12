Government announces $2.24-million in funding to further economic development on April 23, 2019. Left to Right Chief Ric McLean, Minister Scott Fraser, Regional Chief Terry Teegee, and Elder Darlene McIntosh | Photo by (MyPGNow.com staff)

The B.C. Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief Terry Teegee said the Federal Government’s plan of attack for the inquiry towards Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women is late but welcome.

“I think there was an expectation since last June, that there would be some level of commitment to implement the 231 recommendations,” he explained.

The final report was released in June of this year, and the Liberal Government is set to respond in June 2020

“We are looking forward to the report, but this is late, considering it was released quite some time ago,” he said. “I think the calls to action speak for themselves.”

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett dismissed the idea that the government is taking too long to act.

Minister Bennett explained they are taking time to consult with Indigenous communities to make sure everyone is on the same page, pointing to actions like helping victims’ families get information about their loved ones.

2,380 people in total participated in the 24 hearings leading up to the final report.

– with files from Catherine Garrett, MyPGNow.com staff