New data from BC Hydro shows the volume of motor vehicle accidents involving its equipment is on the rise.

In 2018, the crown corporation responded to over 21-hundred vehicle incidents, a 13% spike from the five-year average.

Northern Spokesperson, Bob Gammer told MyNechakoValleyNow.com the increase wasn’t quite as high in some parts of our region.

“The good news is in the Central Interior, we saw a two percent decrease but that still doesn’t let us off the hook. Drivers are still going to fast for conditions and are making contact with our power poles on a regular basis and this has led to nearly one thousand power outages in BC.”

In saying that, Gammer adds our area has encountered a couple of recent incidents, which have knocked the lights out at several homes.

“In the Fort Saint James area, we had two power pole crash incidents in a three-day span that knocked out an entire community for several hours, things like this are very real to us.”

He adds if it’s safe to drive out from under a power line, motorists should travel 10 metres before stopping.

If it’s unsafe to do so, drivers should remain in the vehicle and call 9-1-1 before a BC Hydro crew arrives.

However, Gammer admits if staying in the vehicle is not an option due to a fire or other emergency, occupants should follow a couple of steps.

“Remove any loose-fitting clothing like a scarf or anything like that, which could still stay connected to the vehicle as you jump safely out.”