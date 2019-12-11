A Quesnel man, accused of murdering his son, is due back in court in Prince George on January 14th for an arraignment hearing.

62-year old Roger Wayne Evans is charged with one count each of Manslaughter using a Firearm and Careless Use of a Firearm.

Evans remains out on bail with conditions.

He’s charged in connection with the 2018 death of 41-year old Dale Evans.

Quesnel RCMP said they were called to a residence on Nazko Road in August of that year.

Police say they were responding to a report of an assault and upon arrival, discovered the body of an adult male.

A second adult was initially detained at the scene but was released from custody pending further investigation.

Roger Evans was then arrested and formally charged last month.

– with files from George Henderson, My Cariboo Now