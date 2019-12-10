New Parsnip River Bridge (Photo supplied by BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.)

Anyone travelling on Highway 97 North in the Mackenzie area will have much a smoother drive.

Today (Tuesday), the province announced the Parsnip River Bridge replacement project is complete.

The new bridge will have two travelling lanes and height and width restrictions have been eliminated to accommodate heavy loads.

Final paving should be completed by the spring of 2020 while the old steel truss bridge that was built in 1953, will be decommissioned.

The federal government is contributing nearly 13-million dollars for the replacement project while the province is picking up the remaining 30 million.