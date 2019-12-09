The Counterattack road check campaign for the 2019 holiday season kicked off in Prince George over the weekend.

The Prince George RCMP and North District Traffic Services helped launch it.

Cpl. Craig Douglass told MyPGNow.com police issued over 20 offenses.

“We issued six ninety-day roadside prohibitions with a 30-day vehicle impound, six immediate three-day roadside prohibitions, two 24-hour driving bans, and two 12-hour driving bans along with a couple of prohibited drivers that were located.”

He adds while impaired driving is not acceptable at any time, the issue comes under close scrutiny due to the number of activities that are hosted this time of year.

“This is the time of year where people want to be out celebrating that much more I guess and certainly we have a number of social events that are happening for most people and we want them to take the time that they get home safely.”

Anyone who witnesses an intoxicated person behind the wheel or a vehicle being driven erratically is asked to call 9-1-1.

These are the results from the weekend:

· 6 – 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibitions (IRPs) with a 30-day vehicle impound

· 6 – 3 day IRPs

· 2 – 24-hour driving prohibitions

· 2 – 12-hour driving prohibitions

· 2 – Prohibited driver

· 1 – No drivers license violation

· 2 – Drive contrary to the license

· 1 – Speeding violation