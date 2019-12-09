The Vanderhoof branch of Yellowhead River and Bridge (YRB) took home some hardware during the BC Highways Contractors Awards luncheon in Victoria on Friday.

YRB ended up being recognized in the Road and bridge maintenance category.

General Manager Jordon McNolty told MyNechakoValleyNow.com it’s nice to be recognized.

“We’re simply flattered that we were nominated for contractor of the year. It’s a big deal for all of us at YRB and we really appreciate that.”

He adds the company spares no effort in making sure the roads they take care of are as safe as possible.

“We work very hard here to maintain our roads and highways to the level of service and that all of our families are driving on those roads as well, we take pride in making sure those roads are taken care of properly.”

YRB is responsible for 1,500 kilometres of roads and 41 bridges in communities like Vanderhoof, Fort Saint James, Fraser Lake, Fort Fraser, and Endako.