A petition calling on BC Attorney General David Eby to appeal the sentence of former Burns Lake Mayor Luke Strimbold has over 1100 signatures.

Glenn Laliberte started the petition and claims the sentence was too light.

According to Laliberte, sexual assaults were a deliberate act and the victims will live with the traumatic event for the rest of their lives.

On Wednesday, Strimbold was sentenced to two years less a day in a provincial prison with two years probation to follow.

The crown argued for four to six years while the defense recommended 18 months.

In May, Strimbold pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault, one count each of sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

His victims were boys under the age of 16.

Strimbold was elected to office in 2011 at the age of 21, making him the youngest mayor in BC history at that time.

A link to the petition can be found here.