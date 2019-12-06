Stephen Gibson with the $500,000 check after he and 14 of his co-workers won Monday's Daily Grand Draw. (Photo supplied by BCLC)

Some early Christmas joy has come to a group of 15 co-workers from Dawson Creek.

On Monday, all four Extra numbers in the Daily Grand Draw matched leading to a win of $500,000.

Stephen Gibson bought the winning ticket at the Dawson Co-op.

“The lady at the counter mentioned someone from Dawson Creek won $500,000 playing Daily Grand … She scanned my ticket and I couldn’t believe it was ours that won it”.

Gibson works as a gas fitter and plans to use his share of the money to help pay for his kids’ college tuition and possibly take a winter vacation in Nashville.

“We also have our staff Christmas party coming up… I’m sure it will be an extra hurrah,”

“We’ve all pretty much been playing together for over 13 years and we have a pretty close group.”