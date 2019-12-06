BC families can expect to shell out more for food next year according to a report from Dalhousie University and the University of Guelph.

The 10th annual Canadian Food Price Report predicts the yearly cost of food for the average Canadian family will be $12,667, an increase of 500 bucks compared to 2019.

Climate change is being cited as the key reason for the hike.

BC Cattlemen’s Association General Manager Kevin Boon told Vista Radio the agriculture sector has done a good job in adapting with the times.

“We look at things like some of the corns and the grains that are done where through plant breeding we have seen yields triple in the last couple of decades, those are the types of things that we adapt too when talking about the changes in the climate and to technology in order to compensate for it.”

“Land management is going to be the key to how we combat climate change and utilize agriculture to the benefit that it is and not view it as the detriment.”

The report also states farmers across the country will face challenges like unpredictable yield crops, heat-waves threatening livestock as well as pest and disease control outbreaks.

A link to the report can be found here.