The Stellat’en First Nation will have access to safer and more nutritious food sources through a new grant.

Carrier Sekani Family Services will receive $114,257 in provincial funding from Victoria Foundation’s new Food Security – Provincial Initiatives Fund.

It will install new cold storage facilities for the First Nation, west of Fraser Lake, to increase fresh food production from community gardens and food preservation through the winter months.

The new facilities will provide infrastructure to support local Indigenous food systems, sustainability and access to traditional foods.

“When people have access to safe, secure and culturally appropriate food sources, it creates a more inclusive community that can better support the well-being of the people who live there,” said Shane Simpson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction.

The Carrier Sekani Family Services’ project is one of the first five projects receiving over $665,000.