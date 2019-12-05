The Vanderhoof RCMP are seeking witnesses after an assault that occurred on Monday.

According to police, a 17-year-old girl was walking along the WL McLeod Wetland near the elementary school and Nechako Valley Secondary when she was pushed from behind and assaulted by a man.

The victim suffered minor injuries and reported the incident to school officials.

A suspect has not been found but has been described with having short brown hair, dark jeans and a black and red jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vanderhoof RCMP or Crime Stoppers.