Former Burns Lake Mayor Luke Strimbold is expected to hear his sentence tomorrow (Wednesday).

Last week, the crown and defense gave their recommendations on an appropriate sentence for Strimbold after he pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assault in May.

The crown is asking for a four to six-year sentence where the defense is asking for an 18-month sentence with probation.

Madam Justice Brown is expected to deliver her sentence at 11:00 AM.

– with files from Lindsay Newman, My Bulkley Lakes Now