In a special meeting today (Monday), the UNBC Senate approved a motion to eliminate the Exam period for the Fall Semester.

The decision follows three weeks of strike action by the Faculty Association.

Classes will now run until Friday, December 13th, 10 days later than the initial final day.

A statement on the UNBC website says “Faculty will have the flexibility to work with Program Chairs and Deans to amend course syllabi and evaluation methods to the extent necessary to allow completion of courses and course requirements within 2019. Students are advised to reach out to their professors with questions relating to specific courses and requirements.”

