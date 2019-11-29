Student frustration continues to grow at the start of the fourth week of the UNBC Faculty Association strike.

A group of students at the university has started sleeping in the school’s administration building to protest the ongoing strike.

“It is our way of showing the administration of the university, particularly the university’s bargaining team, that we are very frustrated. We decided we’d take our pressure and put it into a physical form in a place that is incredibly visible,” explained UNBC student and event organizer Aaron Larsen.

“We are incredibly passionate about this school, and we have been ensuring that everything that’s been going on has been respectful.”

The group intends to stay until the resolution of the strike.

