Zimmer, Doherty appointed to Federal Conservative Shadow Cabinet
Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer appointed his Shadow Cabinet that will include some northern ties.
Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty has been named Shadow Minister for Transport while Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies representative Bob Zimmer is the Shadow Minister for Northern Affairs and the Northern Economic Development Agency.
Zimmer has served as a Member of Parliament since 2011 while Doherty was first voted in during the 2015 vote.
Both were re-elected during last month’s federal election.