Guilty Plea Entered by woman accused of biting off part of victim’s lip
A Prince George woman, the accused in a graphic assault case, has pled guilty to two of the three charges against her.
27-year old Hailee Kowalchuk pleaded guilty to Aggravated Assault and Failing to Comply with a Probation Order.
A third charge, Assault, will likely be stayed.
Kowalchuk is due back in court on December 2nd to fix a date for sentencing.
Prince George RCMP was called to a home on North Nechako Road back on January 25th where they found a woman who was missing a chunk of her bottom lip.
The victim claimed that she was tied up and assaulted by a friend following a night of drinking.
– with files from George Henderson, My Cariboo Now