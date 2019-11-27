From L to R - Mike Morris (PG-Mackenzie MLA), Andrew Wilkinson (BC Liberal Leader) and Shirley Bond (Prince George Valemount MLA) (Photo supplied by Brendan Pawliw, Vista Radio)

Prince George-Mackenzie MLA Mike Morris was part of a special committee that issued a report to help improve the Police Complaint Process.

A total of 38 recommendations were made that would help improve the efficiency, effectiveness, and accessibility that were then presented to the Legislative Assembly.

Morris talked about one of the recommendations to Vista Radio.

“The biggest one to sum it up is more transparency on how those types of police complaints are investigated as well as some changes that are recommended to the police act that would allow the police complaints commissioner to hold a public hearing on his own.”

The report will now be reviewed by Solicitor General Mike Farnworth and his ministry.