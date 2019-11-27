BC Labour Minister Harry Bains has granted the UNBC Faculty Association’s request for a mediator during negotiations with the employer.

Students have missed nearly three weeks of classes with no real progress being made at the bargaining table.

Bains and the Ministry issued this statement to MyPGNow.com.

“The UNBC Faculty Association requested a special mediator to assist at the collective bargaining table and the employer has agreed, therefore I have appointed a special mediator to help both sides reach an agreement.

“Our government supports the collective bargaining process and I firmly believe that collective agreements are best when negotiated at the bargaining table. I am encouraged that both parties have agreed to work with a mediator and am hopeful that timely resolution of the dispute can be achieved.”