The BC Assembly of First Nations is opposed to Ottawa’s attempt to overturn the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal Ruling for First Nations children and families.

In September, the ruling said the federal government discriminated against children of Indigenous descent living on-reserve by not providing funding for family and child services.

Regional Chief Terry Teegee recently spoke with Vista Radio.

“What is disturbing and concerning to me is that these children that were in care will have to deal with all of the trauma of being in care without the resources needed.”

This is in relation to First Nations Children that were unnecessarily taken into care on or after January 1st of 2006.

Teegee believes additional services should be awarded for the children who were impacted by this.

“I think it has to go further to allow for some care for these children, some of them may need health care or mental health care and also reconnect with their communities and families.

In 2016, the CHRT found Ottawa racially discriminated against 165-thousand First Nations children and families for not providing services.

It was ruled over 54-thousand children would benefit from the ruling, which could see them get between 20 and 40-thousand dollars in compensation.