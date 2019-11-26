Workers at West Fraser in Quesnel will be getting some unscheduled time off for Christmas.

The company is curtailing production at the sawmill for two weeks from December 23rd until January 6th and for one week at the planer from December 23rd through the 29th.

Market conditions are being blamed.

Spokesperson Tara Knight (in charge of Communications) says until that changes West Fraser’s BC’s mills will continue to operate on variable schedules.

The company announced back in September that the work week in Quesnel was being cut down to four days from five.

Canfor, meanwhile, announced on Monday that is curtailing all of its sawmills in the province, including Prince George, at the end of December for two weeks.

