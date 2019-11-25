A Rally was held today in PG by students in support of the Faculty Association as the strike with the employer reaches three weeks. (Photo supplied by Brendan Pawliw, MyPGNow,com staff)

A second student rally is being held at noon today (Monday) in Prince George as the labour stoppage between UNBC and the Faculty Association has reached its third week.

According to the faculty association, the employer walked out of the latest round of negotiations.

Aaron Larsen is a student and Rally Organizer who explained to MyPGNow why this is needed.

“As a result of that, we feel that our voices are not being heard, particularly on why the admin walked out and they walked out over gender pay equity.”

Larsen believes the university has not conducted itself very well during the negotiation process.

“Whenever they (Faculty Association) have shown any sense of urgency over last week’s negotiations they were told it was disrespectful to return to the table quickly with a counteroffer, we feel that is an immense sign of disrespect toward the students and the faculty.”

The fact that it was reported UNBC walked out of negotiations isn’t sitting well with Larsen either.

“Essentially they have shown to the students they don’t care or are not willing to negotiate the equal pay for both male and female faculty members, so we feel the more pressure we can put on them, the more likely they are to get back to the bargaining table quickly.”

If the faculty resumes teaching between now and December 3rd, the semester would be extended to the 14th.

If the faculty don’t return to teaching before the 3rd, the university has considered extending the semester into the new year and delaying the winter semester.

