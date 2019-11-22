A rally was held by CN Rail employees Friday in PG at the intersection of Highways 16 and 97. (Photo supplied by Brendan Pawliw, MyPGNow.com staff)

A rally for the CN Rail employees was held today (Friday) at the intersection of Highway 16 and 97 in Prince George as the strike continues.

About 32-hundred workers are impacted by the stoppage with nearly 200 of them from the PG area.

Conductors, Trainspersons and Yardpersons Local Chairman, Mitch Sinclair was extremely pleased to see over 200 people come out for the rally.

“It’s awesome. This is a huge sign of solidarity between Division 843 and Division 105, it’s massive to come down here and show the public in town just how many people this is effecting, friends, family, everybody.”

A lot of passing vehicles along the busy intersection showed their support by honking their horns.

“It signifies a lot of public support, before this, I don’t a lot of people knew what conductors went through on their jobs and because of the media coverage it’s been great.”

Federal Labour Minister Patty Hajdu (Ha-doo) says the government will not intervene at this time to respect the collective bargaining process but is expected to meet with both sides this weekend.