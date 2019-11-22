Cpl. Sonja Blom of the Prince George RCMP confiscates a large knife from someone during a morning patrol through downtown. MyPGNow.com staff)

Have you ever wanted to be a police officer?

You can find out what it takes at a special career presentation in Prince George.

It takes place tomorrow (Saturday) at the North District Office on 5th Avenue starting at noon.

Pre-registration is required and you can do so by phone by calling 1-877-726-7472 or email at lmd_proactive_recruiting@rcmp-grc.gc.ca and some of the information must include your name, email address or phone number as well as the date and location of the presentation.

Anyone who attends must arrive 15 minutes early with their ID handy.