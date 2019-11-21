Northern Hardware in PG is closing its downtown location after 100 years in business. (Photo supplied by Brendan Pawliw, MyPGNow.com staff)

Many people are still in shock over the announced closure of Northern Hardware slated for 2020.

Colleen Van Mook is the Executive Director for Downtown Prince George who expressed her disappointment that the store affectionately known as “The Northern” has decided to call it quits.

“It is a sad day to hear that a business that has been in our community for 100 years is now deciding that it’s time to close, their 100 years means that it’s full of memories.”

“We would have to admit that the Northern is not only a community staple but it is an icon and it has been an important anchor in our downtown. We have a lot of incredible retail and restaurants, services and professionals in our downtown.”

She adds while losing an iconic store is a huge blow, she believes the businesses that remain downtown will be just fine.

“We have over 500 businesses in our downtown so we’re very strong and I think that we will definitely see the support of our local businesses playing an important role in the next step of downtown’s growth.”

The iconic storefront is expected to close ay the end of February, less than two weeks after Lowe’s is slated to shutter its Pine Centre Mall location.

Van Mook states while they are going through some anguish when it comes to the social issues downtown, they are still excited for the area’s potential.

“I think what’s important is that we recognize them but we continue to look to positive things that are happening in our community and our downtown is really on the verge of becoming so exciting.”