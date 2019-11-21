That was the outcome of a Preliminary Inquiry that wrapped up Wednesday for 33-year old Kristopher Edward Leclair.

He’s due back in provincial court in Quesnel on January 20th to fix a date for trial.

Leclair is charged with Second Degree Murder in the stabbing death of a 48-year old man, with Attempted Murder in connection with the stabbing of a 52-year old woman, as well as one count of Aggravated Assault.

RCMP were called to a residence on Hillborn Road in the Two Mile Flat area back on July 21st of 2018 during Billy Barker Days.

Upon arrival, police say they discovered a deceased male and a seriously injured woman.

A suspect turned himself into the detachment that same day.

RCMP say the suspect the victims were known to each other.

– with files from George Henderson, My Cariboo Now