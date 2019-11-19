A photo of 37-year-old Angela Christina Lascelle who was last seen on November 5th according to the Mackenzie RCMP. (Photo supplied by Mackenzie RCMP)

Police in Mackenzie is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 37-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen since November 5th.

A report for Angela Christina Lascelle was issued on November 10th.

It’s believed she was taking a neighbors dog for a walk, less than a week before being reported missing.

The dog returned home by itself but it’s not known where she might have taken the dog.

Anyone with information on Angela’s whereabouts can contact the Mackenzie RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Angela is described as: